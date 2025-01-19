Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Wood
Isla Lebe by GAAA / Guillermo Acuña in Chiloé, Chile.
Before: The remaining rooms, like the dining room, were compartmentalized and more cramped.
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
Floor Plan of Silver Lake ADU by Bunch Design
Floor plan of Loshult House by Friso Wiersma and Mare Hilstra
To create a high-performance home with healthy materials, the team used an Adhero self-sealing house wrap, a Stego vapor barrier, Havelock Wool insulation, and an Intello interior air barrier.
The staircase leads to the living area upstairs.
A gallery above the dining area connects the lounge area with the home's additional bedroom.
The bedroom on the main level is fitted with wide-plank floorboards, whitewashed walls, and exposed beam ceilings—presenting a quiet refuge with a similar aesthetic to the living spaces.
The dining area is located in what used to be the passageway between the house and the barn. A Moon luminaire by designer Davide Groppi hangs above the table, with tall, sliding glass doors extending the space to the enclosed yard.
Daniela decorated the home with simple pieces that would emphasize the interior's original details. In the living room, the gray sofa complements the stone floors while wooden furniture contrasts with the whitewashed walls.