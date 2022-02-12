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Floor plan of House Ma by Keep
Floor plan of House Ma by Keep
The 111 House is designed to be open, bright and modern. With an open floor plan it's great for relaxing, socializing or using as a home base as you explore Portland, Oregon.
The 111 House is designed to be open, bright and modern. With an open floor plan it's great for relaxing, socializing or using as a home base as you explore Portland, Oregon.
“The name 'Unfinished House' refers to an aesthetic attitude…. Self-finishing materials were selected to reduce resources and reveal the building’s construction. Tile and plywood are the only added ‘finishes’; They cover areas with wiring and plumbing,” the architects tell us. “The building is an all-timber structure with cellulose and wood fiber board insulation. Many of the materials were locally-produced including the wood framing, plywood, corrugated metal, and wood cladding.”
“The name 'Unfinished House' refers to an aesthetic attitude…. Self-finishing materials were selected to reduce resources and reveal the building’s construction. Tile and plywood are the only added ‘finishes’; They cover areas with wiring and plumbing,” the architects tell us. “The building is an all-timber structure with cellulose and wood fiber board insulation. Many of the materials were locally-produced including the wood framing, plywood, corrugated metal, and wood cladding.”
The reddish stone tile and corresponding paint is a references to tomette, a popular French terracotta tile.
The reddish stone tile and corresponding paint is a references to tomette, a popular French terracotta tile.
Philippe often hosts family and friends, whether for a weekend or a glass of champagne. The second floor has a guest bedroom, while downstairs a sleeper sofa from Bo Concept and various seating areas make space for all.
Philippe often hosts family and friends, whether for a weekend or a glass of champagne. The second floor has a guest bedroom, while downstairs a sleeper sofa from Bo Concept and various seating areas make space for all.
Philippe has an impressive collection of books, but prior to the renovation they were scattered all over. The integrated shelves lining the staircase consolidate his books and create a hybrid stair-storage-shelving system.
Philippe has an impressive collection of books, but prior to the renovation they were scattered all over. The integrated shelves lining the staircase consolidate his books and create a hybrid stair-storage-shelving system.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The guest bedroom is located in the sauna building. "Even though the sauna building doesn’t have running water or its own bathroom, there’s always a line of people eager to use the space every summer,
The guest bedroom is located in the sauna building. "Even though the sauna building doesn’t have running water or its own bathroom, there’s always a line of people eager to use the space every summer,
The seating area in front of the guest bedroom doubles as a perfect spot for cooling down during sauna sessions. The large decks were all built by Jussi-Pekka and his father.
The seating area in front of the guest bedroom doubles as a perfect spot for cooling down during sauna sessions. The large decks were all built by Jussi-Pekka and his father.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
The kitchen cabinets are from IKEA and the layout—which takes up most of the space in the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">mökki—is by Jussi-Pekka</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. "Since I love cooking and am quite tall, I designed the kitchen island to be slightly taller than a standard one,
mökki—is by Jussi-Pekka
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.
Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.
The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">mökki and sauna were built </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> for just over $250K—about 5% under budget. "Sticking to the budget is one of my favorite challenges,
mökki and sauna were built
The house itself is about 520 square feet, and there’s a separate sauna building with a guest bedroom, which is under 200 square feet. "I kept the buildings really small to keep costs down,
The house itself is about 520 square feet, and there’s a separate sauna building with a guest bedroom, which is under 200 square feet. "I kept the buildings really small to keep costs down,
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,

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