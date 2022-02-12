Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
Jerald Cooper snaps a pic.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
This updated Brentwood midcentury is tucked into a leafy site with an outdoor kitchen, sauna, hot tub, and firepit.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
After purchasing the ruins in 2017, Barbara and Andreas worked with Mexico City firm Pedro y Juana to rebuild them into two separate houses.
Original pecan-toned wood paneled walls and cabinetry have been preserved, complemented by museum-quality matte white oak floors.