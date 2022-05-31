Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
Jared built many of the home’s furnishings by hand—including the bed frames.
In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &amp;Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
Previously, this quirky space had a pantry, broom closet, and doors leading to the basement. Now, this niche houses a butler's pantry with a custom dry bar, wine fridge, and storage cabinets awash in Farrow &amp; Ball Studio Green with a Soapstone countertop.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
