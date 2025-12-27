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Collection by George Tonn

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The new kitchen includes walnut cabinetry, a Bertazzoni range, a Futuro Futuro range hood, a Nespresso coffee system and convection oven from Miele, and a Jenn-Air refrigerator. The faucet is by Grohe; the sink is from Ticor. “The kitchen is in the same spot as it was,” Julien says. “We kept the plumbing fixture locations, but enlarged it.”
The new kitchen includes walnut cabinetry, a Bertazzoni range, a Futuro Futuro range hood, a Nespresso coffee system and convection oven from Miele, and a Jenn-Air refrigerator. The faucet is by Grohe; the sink is from Ticor. “The kitchen is in the same spot as it was,” Julien says. “We kept the plumbing fixture locations, but enlarged it.”
Although the kitchen has been updated for modern living, it still maintains an authentic midcentury sense of style.
Although the kitchen has been updated for modern living, it still maintains an authentic midcentury sense of style.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
In the newly remodeled kitchen, teal shelves add a playful touch of color, contrasting with the neutral palette of the lower wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.
In the newly remodeled kitchen, teal shelves add a playful touch of color, contrasting with the neutral palette of the lower wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.
A family's dream of living in a converted warehouse becomes a reality when Zen Architects successfully transforms a leaky warehouse from the 1960s into a bright and airy family home—without compromising on comfort or energy efficiency. Bright yellow subway tiles complement dark teal cabinets and colorful dishware.
A family's dream of living in a converted warehouse becomes a reality when Zen Architects successfully transforms a leaky warehouse from the 1960s into a bright and airy family home—without compromising on comfort or energy efficiency. Bright yellow subway tiles complement dark teal cabinets and colorful dishware.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
Kitchen
Kitchen
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.

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