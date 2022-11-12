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Collection by Christina Olson

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DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Pellegrino designed the running bond tile layout seen in the guest bathroom's shower, which features two inset shelves delineated by gray stone tiles laid in a stack bond pattern.
Pellegrino designed the running bond tile layout seen in the guest bathroom's shower, which features two inset shelves delineated by gray stone tiles laid in a stack bond pattern.
Birch plywood cabinets provide ample storage space in the guest bathroom at the end of the hall corridor.
Birch plywood cabinets provide ample storage space in the guest bathroom at the end of the hall corridor.
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
The ship’s bandsaw was converted into a bar and now rests in the middle of the home's open living area. "We wanted it as a centerpiece because we're trying to bring the tools into the artwork and honor the building's history," says Joe.
The ship’s bandsaw was converted into a bar and now rests in the middle of the home's open living area. "We wanted it as a centerpiece because we're trying to bring the tools into the artwork and honor the building's history," says Joe.
Dark cabinetry, walnut detailing, and oversized windows ground the kitchen within the home’s broader palette of organic textures and lake-facing light.
Dark cabinetry, walnut detailing, and oversized windows ground the kitchen within the home’s broader palette of organic textures and lake-facing light.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
The deck comes with a soaking tub by Sundance.
The deck comes with a soaking tub by Sundance.
The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the backyard, which was mostly compacted dirt and invasive plants. The Skobys did much of the landscaping work themselves, often using recycled materials.
Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the backyard, which was mostly compacted dirt and invasive plants. The Skobys did much of the landscaping work themselves, often using recycled materials.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The couch is by Sissy Boy, and the staircase is painted French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball. The floors are concrete.
The couch is by Sissy Boy, and the staircase is painted French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball. The floors are concrete.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.

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