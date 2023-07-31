SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.