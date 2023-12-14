Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The heavily veined marble dining table incorporates rich, minimalist pattern into the space.
The heavily veined marble dining table incorporates rich, minimalist pattern into the space.
Indoor and out connect effortlessly via sliding glass walls.
Indoor and out connect effortlessly via sliding glass walls.
Rove Concepts' Evelyn Dining Table pairs a marble top with walnut legs for a nature-inspired take on contemporary design.
Rove Concepts' Evelyn Dining Table pairs a marble top with walnut legs for a nature-inspired take on contemporary design.
The designer selected Rove Concepts seating to accommodate the shape of the angled living room.
The designer selected Rove Concepts seating to accommodate the shape of the angled living room.
An expansive outdoor terrace includes multiple seating areas with Rove Concepts outdoor furniture, a fireplace and a hot tub.
An expansive outdoor terrace includes multiple seating areas with Rove Concepts outdoor furniture, a fireplace and a hot tub.
Sweeping views of Horseshoe Bay flood into almost every room in the penthouse.
Sweeping views of Horseshoe Bay flood into almost every room in the penthouse.