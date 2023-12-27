When designing the bedrooms, Venea stressed that it was very important for the family to feel like they were one with the earth, and she used organic materials and warmer colors to emulate that feel. Behind the bed is a ledge created with Zellige tiles to mimic a tiled headboard. “It is beautiful, but it’s perfectly imperfect as I tell people,” says Venea of the hand-cut tiles. “I really think it goes well with the desert. It’s an earthy material. We incorporated tile in a lot of places that people don’t normally do.”