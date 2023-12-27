Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Favorites

Solomon Troupe Architects designed this 430-square-foot backyard bedroom suite for the owners to retreat to when their family comes to visit.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
The dark cedar wood countertops and a rose gold faucet in this kitchen meld together to craft a cozy and industrial feel.
The 3,000-square foot home is nestled at the heart of Ahwatukee Foothills and is surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping. Venea is a photographer and designed the pool house to also operate as her at home studio.
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
In order to achieve ample daylighting, artful windows were imperative—but all that light can also come with lots of heat. Thick glass and overhanging arches were key to the design scheme so that the home was insulated from the harsh Arizona climate. The main living area also features a 20-foot tongue-and-groove ceiling that extends to both patios.
When designing the bedrooms, Venea stressed that it was very important for the family to feel like they were one with the earth, and she used organic materials and warmer colors to emulate that feel. Behind the bed is a ledge created with Zellige tiles to mimic a tiled headboard. “It is beautiful, but it’s perfectly imperfect as I tell people,” says Venea of the hand-cut tiles. “I really think it goes well with the desert. It’s an earthy material. We incorporated tile in a lot of places that people don’t normally do.”
The terracotta floors and wooden drawers in the bathroom all tie to nature, and mix well with the desert views peeking through the window.
While the playroom was a last-minute addition to the home, it’s the one the couple is most glad is there. “We can kind of keep ears on what [the kids are] doing up there, but they feel like they have their little privacy,” says Derek.
Instead of renting an office elsewhere, they took over their building’s front yard and expanded their ground-floor workspace into a nook they call El Retiro.At their plywood desk, the couple are sometimes joined by colleagues from JAG like Victoria Peralta or their daughter, Morena.
A ceiling and flooring made from Western Red Cedar pay tribute to the trees of the forested landscape.
The remote studio/office that Robert Swatt of Swatt Miers Architects designed for a Healdsburg, California, property is marked by glass walls that provide the feeling of working in nature.
On a clear day, you can catch a whiff of sea salt from atop the cliffside.
The furniture was sourced from local shops in Cape Town.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
