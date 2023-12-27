Favorites
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
In order to achieve ample daylighting, artful windows were imperative—but all that light can also come with lots of heat. Thick glass and overhanging arches were key to the design scheme so that the home was insulated from the harsh Arizona climate. The main living area also features a 20-foot tongue-and-groove ceiling that extends to both patios.
When designing the bedrooms, Venea stressed that it was very important for the family to feel like they were one with the earth, and she used organic materials and warmer colors to emulate that feel. Behind the bed is a ledge created with Zellige tiles to mimic a tiled headboard. “It is beautiful, but it’s perfectly imperfect as I tell people,” says Venea of the hand-cut tiles. “I really think it goes well with the desert. It’s an earthy material. We incorporated tile in a lot of places that people don’t normally do.”
