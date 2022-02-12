Floor Plan of Sky Ranch House by Rain City Architecture
Nathalie and Greg perch on the front steps on a sunny summer day.
The floor plan of both levels
All 20 row houses on Sylvan Terrace have matching yellow, brown, and green facades, as dictated by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The architectural style was inspired by the nearby Morris-Jumel mansion, built in 1765.
Custom finishes in anodized aluminum meet original exposed ceiling beams and brick walls in the kitchen.
“It’s the biggest one you can get,” says Patrick Powers of the shipping container he revamped and moved to Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Steel frames hold ample glazing, including a pair of custom 2,000-pound sliding doors.
Bowen Island House layout
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
Floor plans of Kirimoko Tiny House by Condon Scott Architects.
DH House floor plan
An initial floor plan of the Lake House. Minor adjustments were made to the plan during design and construction.
For the spatially challenged, think vertically: lofted beds make every inch count.