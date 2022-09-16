Favorites
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.
44 more saves