Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.