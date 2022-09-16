SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by TARA BOURNE

Favorites

View 64 Photos
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.
Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.
The kitchen was expanded by removing dividing walls and extending a peninsula counter to separate it from the dining room.
The kitchen was expanded by removing dividing walls and extending a peninsula counter to separate it from the dining room.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom
Main bathroom
Main bathroom to bedroom connection
Main bathroom to bedroom connection
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen looking out to rear garden terrace
Parlor floor kitchen looking out to rear garden terrace
Parlor floor living area
Parlor floor living area

44 more saves