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a
Collection by
Abigail Clutz
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162
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A massive, swinging pivot door connects the bedroom to a small courtyard with an outdoor shower.
The kitchen island is anchored by massive boulders sourced on-site, and the walls and ceiling are clad with wood from fallen logs found on the property.
The home sits at the end of a quiet, gravel road just 325-yards from the ocean. A board-formed concrete wall along the entry path hints at what is indoors.
Builder Luis Miranda assembled the CNC-milled parts in 20 days. The clear facade is made of thermally bonded polycarbonate, and the tensile covering is by Desmontables.
The ground floor is split between Gloria’s bedroom and the kitchen and living area, with a bathroom at the center.
Careful studies of the sun led to the distinct designs of each side of the chicken coop.
Heart pine wood covers the ceiling, and a ladder leads up to the nesting boxes.
The laminated pine pavilion constitutes PPAA's first use of wood in a more traditional column and beam construction.
“Living in a home that we worked on with our own hands alongside our family—it’s so much more nourishing,” says Carisa.
"In the guest bedroom, it really feels like you're on a boat. It's like you're part of nature,
Living
The cocktail bar.
In one room, that meant leaving the stone exposed as the floor.
The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
Expertly mixing modern & antique elements, you'll find 16ft vaulted ceilings in the jaw-dropping kitchen & salvaged hand-hewn beams"
The open stair, tall ceilings to the living space and openable windows all contribute to passive stack ventilation which assist in keeping the space cool.
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