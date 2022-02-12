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Collection by Myrto Iliadis-k

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The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Running from September 3 to 5, the annual showcase in Copenhagen reveals resonant new themes in interior design.
Running from September 3 to 5, the annual showcase in Copenhagen reveals resonant new themes in interior design.
Airy in summer and cozy in winter, The Chairhouse is a space for relaxing, dreaming, and adventure.
Airy in summer and cozy in winter, The Chairhouse is a space for relaxing, dreaming, and adventure.
Interior designer Ponnie Tan of EightyTwo infuses a Singapore apartment with a striking play of tones, forms, and graphics.
Interior designer Ponnie Tan of EightyTwo infuses a Singapore apartment with a striking play of tones, forms, and graphics.
Located in La Unión, a city and commune in Chile’s Los Ríos region, Refugio 3x3 is set in a forest on the side of a new lot of residential houses that were built in response to the recent expansion of city limits.
Located in La Unión, a city and commune in Chile’s Los Ríos region, Refugio 3x3 is set in a forest on the side of a new lot of residential houses that were built in response to the recent expansion of city limits.
The Estonian prefab company is bringing stylish, modern tiny homes to urban and rural areas alike.
The Estonian prefab company is bringing stylish, modern tiny homes to urban and rural areas alike.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
"The Studypod was designed as a detached home office, so that you can truly focus and get inspired by the nature around you," says Torstein Aa, designer and cofounder of Livit.
"The Studypod was designed as a detached home office, so that you can truly focus and get inspired by the nature around you," says Torstein Aa, designer and cofounder of Livit.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.

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