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The primary suite has custom oak cabinetry, built by Jonathan, to zone different functions in the space.
The primary suite has custom oak cabinetry, built by Jonathan, to zone different functions in the space.
Floor Plan of Courtyard House by Murray Legge Architecture
Floor Plan of Courtyard House by Murray Legge Architecture
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The window seat is tucked into the three-sided window/skylight, which
The window seat is tucked into the three-sided window/skylight, which
"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
"I could live in there,
"I could live in there,
The master bedroom was enlarged by claiming a nearby closet, creating space for a walk-in shower beneath an existing skylight.
The master bedroom was enlarged by claiming a nearby closet, creating space for a walk-in shower beneath an existing skylight.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.

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