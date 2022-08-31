The master bedroom on the second storey has privacy buffer with the placement of the generous patio and tree void upfront. The custom bed frame designed by Stacey Leong Interiors continues the architecture's linear language.
The room features walnut ﬂooring and built-in closets of the same material that were custom-made by Kenwood Cabinetry.
Master Bedroom
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
The principal bedroom faces views of the front garden.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The primary bedroom feels tucked into the vegetation.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.