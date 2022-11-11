SubscribeSign In
One of the home's bathrooms features a large soaking tub overlooking the natural setting.
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.
As most of the original interior had been gutted and remodeled by previous owners, the surviving design elements were just the bones, including the floor plan, facade, and most of the original framework. The owner used these structural components to heighten the indoor/outdoor quality, while also replacing frosted glass with clear, double-paned glass.
Greeting place
Carport and storage
To the street
Layers
Kitchen / Bathroom views
Detail of Kitchen cabinet
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
A Chilean home’s dramatic stained-pine exterior references local vernacular architecture.
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.
The bathroom is poured-in-place concrete surfaced in laja stone, a local material chosen by the architect to evoke the region’s thermal baths. The space opens to a private garden via two doors—one in the shower, the other behind the toilet. The shower fittings are from Paini.
Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
