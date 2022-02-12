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Collection by Matthew Stern

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Hanging bookshelves in the writing nook add another element of warmth to Julie's special place.
Hanging bookshelves in the writing nook add another element of warmth to Julie's special place.
The bright hexagonal tiles set the tone of the entry sequence from the front door through the foyer and into the living area.
The bright hexagonal tiles set the tone of the entry sequence from the front door through the foyer and into the living area.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
Wherever possible, the family retained original details, like the textured teal floor tiles and triangular island in the kitchen. They weren’t able to save the plywood millwork, which had deteriorated, but liked the look, so Baab added new cabinetry in a similar finish. The previous residents left behind much of their furniture, including the yellow barstools. The pendant is a Glo-Ball from Flos.
Wherever possible, the family retained original details, like the textured teal floor tiles and triangular island in the kitchen. They weren’t able to save the plywood millwork, which had deteriorated, but liked the look, so Baab added new cabinetry in a similar finish. The previous residents left behind much of their furniture, including the yellow barstools. The pendant is a Glo-Ball from Flos.
The sauna features its own entrance next to an outdoor shower. The sauna heater is from Harvia, a company based in Finland.
The sauna features its own entrance next to an outdoor shower. The sauna heater is from Harvia, a company based in Finland.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he studio has turned out to be the perfect guest space—a little motel-style room,
The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T
The sleeping area is framed with custom maple casework crafted by local Lopez Island company, Island Custom Woodworks. The brass cabinet pulls are from Schoolhouse, and the wall lamp is by Normann Copenhagen.
The sleeping area is framed with custom maple casework crafted by local Lopez Island company, Island Custom Woodworks. The brass cabinet pulls are from Schoolhouse, and the wall lamp is by Normann Copenhagen.
A screened porch encloses the breezeway between the main living area and the sleeping area, providing ample outdoor space for lounging or storing kayaks.
A screened porch encloses the breezeway between the main living area and the sleeping area, providing ample outdoor space for lounging or storing kayaks.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
"The house is designed to change with the family's needs and weather with the elements,
"The house is designed to change with the family's needs and weather with the elements,
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
Lisa added a window above the sink, and moved the sink from the island, so that Brendan could watch his kids play as he cooked.
Lisa added a window above the sink, and moved the sink from the island, so that Brendan could watch his kids play as he cooked.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
The kitchen grew by about a third, and is covered in terrazzo floor tile from Concrete Collaborative. The cabinets are Ultracraft in Rift Cut White Oak, topped with Caesarstone Quartz in Fresh Concrete. The pendant lights are from Ferm Living and are the Brass Low Socket with Tall Opal Shade.
The kitchen grew by about a third, and is covered in terrazzo floor tile from Concrete Collaborative. The cabinets are Ultracraft in Rift Cut White Oak, topped with Caesarstone Quartz in Fresh Concrete. The pendant lights are from Ferm Living and are the Brass Low Socket with Tall Opal Shade.

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