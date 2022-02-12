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Wherever possible, the family retained original details, like the textured teal floor tiles and triangular island in the kitchen. They weren’t able to save the plywood millwork, which had deteriorated, but liked the look, so Baab added new cabinetry in a similar finish. The previous residents left behind much of their furniture, including the yellow barstools. The pendant is a Glo-Ball from Flos.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
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