Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
v
Collection by
Vicent NO
Favorites
View
15
Photos
Peka Peka House II
Stair and front door
Peka Peka House II
Kitchen
House and sleepout
House at night
Living room
Dining room
Front entrance
Outdoor shower
The patio extends the living space outside in warmer months and is connected to the interior via Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Doors and Marvin Modern Direct Glaze windows. A small path leads through the towering trees, directly to the lake.
Share