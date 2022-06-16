SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Vicent NO

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Peka Peka House II
Peka Peka House II
Stair and front door
Stair and front door
Peka Peka House II
Peka Peka House II
Kitchen
Kitchen
House and sleepout
House and sleepout
House at night
House at night
Living room
Living room
Dining room
Dining room
Front entrance
Front entrance
Outdoor shower
Outdoor shower
The patio extends the living space outside in warmer months and is connected to the interior via Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Doors and Marvin Modern Direct Glaze windows. A small path leads through the towering trees, directly to the lake.
The patio extends the living space outside in warmer months and is connected to the interior via Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Doors and Marvin Modern Direct Glaze windows. A small path leads through the towering trees, directly to the lake.