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l
Collection by
Larry Adolf
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10
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Bathroom
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
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