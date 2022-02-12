Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Larry Adolf

Favorites

View 10 Photos
Bathroom
Bathroom
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.