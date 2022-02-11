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Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.
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