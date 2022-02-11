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Collection by Andrew McGahey

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Subway tile meets graphic Terrazzo-like porcelain tile in the family bathroom, with a Jielde sconce.
Subway tile meets graphic Terrazzo-like porcelain tile in the family bathroom, with a Jielde sconce.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
One of two upstairs bedrooms offers the kids to hang out with friends.
One of two upstairs bedrooms offers the kids to hang out with friends.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.
“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.
The open kitchen overlooks a sunken living area, where the polished concrete foundation doubles as a natural heater. “Oftentimes in the winter, we’ll turn off the heat during the day,” Sarah says. “As soon as the sun’s been out for a couple hours, there’s a whole bunch of heat stored there.”
The open kitchen overlooks a sunken living area, where the polished concrete foundation doubles as a natural heater. “Oftentimes in the winter, we’ll turn off the heat during the day,” Sarah says. “As soon as the sun’s been out for a couple hours, there’s a whole bunch of heat stored there.”
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.

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