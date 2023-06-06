Favorites
Additional seating at the island for informal rap sessions with mom and dad. Kitchen looking West towards the side yard with layers of filtered light from the South facing windows at the top of the adjacent stair as well as the light well over the island with emerging cluster of custom ceramic pendants from Heather Levine. The kitchen is balanced with planes of white oak, white Cle tile, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble.
Developed by Lang Architecture, Hudson Woods is an eco-friendly, locally-sourced, 26-family community spread across 131 acres in the midst of the Hudson River Valley. In the kitchen of one of the cabins, dark-green subway tiles contrast with wood cabinetry and a marble-topped central island that was crafted from blackened steel and walnut.
The kitchen cabinets are partly finished in Formica laminate in a royal dark blue color that contrasts with the white ceramic backsplash tiles, the oak laminate cabinets, and the Victorian ash timber floor. The countertop is crafted from Stone Ambassador Beton engineered stone, which echoes the burnished concrete floor in the meals alcove.
