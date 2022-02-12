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Collection by penelope caldwell

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Dark cabinetry, walnut detailing, and oversized windows ground the kitchen within the home’s broader palette of organic textures and lake-facing light.
Dark cabinetry, walnut detailing, and oversized windows ground the kitchen within the home’s broader palette of organic textures and lake-facing light.
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
An aerial view of the site shows the cabin, the river, and the surrounding araucaría trees.
An aerial view of the site shows the cabin, the river, and the surrounding araucaría trees.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "</span>
The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "
Hidden away up a perilous dirt road, the Witt Guesthouse, in its material and construction, reflects the wildness of the beauty that surrounds it.
Hidden away up a perilous dirt road, the Witt Guesthouse, in its material and construction, reflects the wildness of the beauty that surrounds it.
Painted aluminum roofs mirror colors from the sky and sea, while vertical cedar slats create a subtle corduroy texture.
Painted aluminum roofs mirror colors from the sky and sea, while vertical cedar slats create a subtle corduroy texture.
White oak cabinetry and a custom headboard anchor the space. Black accents and floating shelves create contrast.
White oak cabinetry and a custom headboard anchor the space. Black accents and floating shelves create contrast.
Soft green kitchen cabinetry is paired with soapstone countertops. Modular hooks above the backsplash provide flexible storage.
Soft green kitchen cabinetry is paired with soapstone countertops. Modular hooks above the backsplash provide flexible storage.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
When concrete trucks couldn't reach the addition site, the team switched to a pier-and-beam construction method with AAC [autoclaved aerated concrete] floor panels.
When concrete trucks couldn't reach the addition site, the team switched to a pier-and-beam construction method with AAC [autoclaved aerated concrete] floor panels.

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