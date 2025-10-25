The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
Designer Emily Rand mixed expensive and more affordable finishes to stay within budget, combining Moroccan encaustic Clé tile with wall-mounted sinks from Kohler in the kids’ bathroom.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,