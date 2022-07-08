Favorites
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
Using CLT minimized expensive labor on site by allowing panels to be prefabricated. The wood-burning stove, however, was one of the more expensive features. “In the long term it pays off, though,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “It serves as the main heating element in winter and it can heat the entire space easily.”
