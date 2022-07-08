SubscribeSign In
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
The living room is outfitted with the Stockholm Wool Rug from Ikea, a Noguchi table by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller, and the Neo Sectional Chaise Left by Niels Bendtsen from DWR.
Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
The Lai family—Mayuko, baby Shota on her lap, David, Maya, and Yumi sitting on a cushion on the deck—relaxes in their indoor-outdoor living space, made by opening the glass sliding doors to connect the living room and engawa deck.
Using CLT minimized expensive labor on site by allowing panels to be prefabricated. The wood-burning stove, however, was one of the more expensive features. “In the long term it pays off, though,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “It serves as the main heating element in winter and it can heat the entire space easily.”
"The cabin offers a lot to the site," says architect Cristian Stefanescu. "It frames the area towards the street and gives it a presence that melts into the context. It doesn't shout or scream. There is a quietness about it which is something the clients appreciate." The use of the stone as a foundation allowed the budget to be reduced as it minimized the amount of work and materials.
“Our design fee was very, very little,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “That was part of the arrangement. It’s also why we tried to design something very simple—there was less demand to spend time detailing complex intersections.”
A third floor addition and whole-house renovation modernized a funky cottage on an unusual, triple-wide lot in San Francisco.
Family furnishings are mixed with modern accessories for a sustainable interior design strategy.
The new kitchen has stone counters; a walnut butcher-block island; corkboard for family projects and light on 4 sides.
The modern breakfast area also serves as a mudroom with plenty of shoe storage under the window seat.
The Eames “Crosspatch” and Mokum “Basalt” fabrics connect with the colors of the plum tree outside. The table is by Naoto Fukasawa and the chairs are by Arne Jacobsen.
Galvanized sheetmetal chimney cladding, a steel trellis and steel railings bring modern details and materials to the exterior. The steel trellis acts as a "drag strut and anchor" for the whole house, providing necessary seismic reinforcement while minimizing invasive changes to the older shell.
FSC-certified cedar siding and high-performance wood windows by Loewen add to the sustainable construction of the house.
FSC-certified cedar siding and high-performance wood windows by Loewen add to the sustainable construction of the house.
Andy Harman’s macramé Owl punctuates the living room with a California-craft sensibility while the midnight-blue brick imbues the space with a “German-Brutalist-1960s kind of feel,” says Adler. “It gives the room a nice architectural gravitas.”
Andy Harman’s macramé Owl punctuates the living room with a California-craft sensibility while the midnight-blue brick imbues the space with a “German-Brutalist-1960s kind of feel,” says Adler. “It gives the room a nice architectural gravitas.”

