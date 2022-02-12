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In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
In comparison with the dramatic atrium, the bedrooms are compact and comfortable, with more human-scale windows. In this one, the bedspread, which picks up the red in the window frames, is from Zara Home. The bed frame is from Zientte, the armchair and ottoman are from Bombox, and the ceiling track lighting is from Reka. The painting above the bed is by Leovid Silva Diaz.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
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