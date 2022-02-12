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Collection by Lynn Dickason

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Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedar, Douglas fir, and palms.
Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedar, Douglas fir, and palms.
At the interior, materials like raw concrete floors and exposed rafters are left unvarnished.
At the interior, materials like raw concrete floors and exposed rafters are left unvarnished.
In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
In comparison with the dramatic atrium, the bedrooms are compact and comfortable, with more human-scale windows. In this one, the bedspread, which picks up the red in the window frames, is from Zara Home. The bed frame is from Zientte, the armchair and ottoman are from Bombox, and the ceiling track lighting is from Reka. The painting above the bed is by Leovid Silva Diaz.
In comparison with the dramatic atrium, the bedrooms are compact and comfortable, with more human-scale windows. In this one, the bedspread, which picks up the red in the window frames, is from Zara Home. The bed frame is from Zientte, the armchair and ottoman are from Bombox, and the ceiling track lighting is from Reka. The painting above the bed is by Leovid Silva Diaz.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The home's open plan combines kitchen, living, and dining into one large space.
The home's open plan combines kitchen, living, and dining into one large space.

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