The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Left: The skylight in the bathroom where there's a tub and shower exposes a rectangular swath of bright blue sky. Right: The designers separated the functions of a bath, housing a toilet in one and a bathing area in the other.
Bathroom
A handmade Fireclay backsplash resembles turntables as a nod to the couple’s love of music.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
