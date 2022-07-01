The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
Each of the development’s six townhouses has a terrace off of the kitchen and a roof deck.
Michael sits with his partner, Aiko Lista, and Nathan in the couple's bedroom.
Custom pendants by GRT hang from above in the open kitchen and work area.
Musician Drew Straus enlisted Laun Studio to transform his Silver Lake home into a soothing escape.
The primary bath features a Kaldewei bathtub and custom shower artwork by Sara Bright.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.
A family room also overlooks the backyard.
The strip of ceiling framework above the bookshelf in the dining room earmarks where they removed a bit of the bedroom’s closet space, as it was encroaching on the flow between the living and dining rooms.
“When choosing fenestration products for projects in Tahoe, we’re all looking for two key capabilities: energy efficiency and durability,” shares Mather. For the Lake Tahoe A-frame, Andersen E-Series and 100 Series windows were utilized.
A rolling ladder gives Isabella access to the home’s high-up shelves. It also cleverly slides along a railing that leads to a rooftop deck overlooking the waterway.
A vintage-inspired sofa from Hudson’s Bay, a Canadian department store, sits across from a Fredericia Spanish armchair by Børge Mogensen, both positioned atop an Urban Outfitters rug.
The firm opened up the mezzanine level so it can now access natural light from the double-height living room. A curtain can be pulled across when privacy is needed. The couch is from Blu Dot and the Ashland Coffee Table is by 57st Design.