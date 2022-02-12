The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Leftover Madera oak flooring wraps the kitchen island face. Caesarstone quartz appears only at sink locations to control costs.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
Designer Ann
The building's garage access is at the back wall. Roth added two extra bedrooms to the right: one is Scott's, and one is a flex room that can open to the main space. The dining room credenza is the Dang Console by Blu Dot.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
"It was important to get that lost character back,
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The pop-out window has 530-T Series sliding doors by Fleetwood.
Hardi-Lap siding covers the addition. The pop-out bay has a sliding door unit in it to maximize the glass.
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
The salon faces the street and enjoys many period-specific details, including a decorative plaster ceiling medallion fabricated by Decorator's Supply Chicago, built-in bookshelves, and a stone mantel. The loveseat is a vintage Afra and Tobia Scarpa for Cassina.
The new steel-and-glass rear facade expands views and daylight for the ground floor living areas and the primary bedroom above. The sliding glass doors are by Otiima Windows.
Working with local company Bricks Incorporated, the designers faithfully recreated the home's original brick facade, including custom-made decorative shapes to match the historic condition.
Designed by Artifact Collaborative, the new-build residence has an indoor garden, solar panels, and a fully glazed rear facade.