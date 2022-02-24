SubscribeSign In
Tom commissioned his friend, artist David Hardaker, to design three circular art pieces hanging in the hallway.
Sliding glass doors connect the indoor living space to the deck.
Inspired by a black leather jacket, Pac Studio designed a moody yet dynamic renovation and addition to one couple’s 1,668-square-foot home in Auckland, New Zealand. A new attached deck with a transparent roof is crucial to the design.
Architect Fareez Giga deploys a suite of custom built-ins to upgrade a 715-square-foot flat for a bibliophile and a passionate cook.
The existing cabinetry was given new white oak doors, while an additional arched shelving unit was added, as well as an extended end cupboard that extended the islaand.
Much of the original furniture remains in the home, including wooden bookshelves set into concrete room dividers. “I find the way he resolved the corners with obtuse angles quite beautiful,” writes Maria. “He used the same detail for both the table and the bookcase. The photographers were drawn to the materials in addition to the form of the furnishings. “I love all the materials inside the house, especially those that were used by Riva to create the furniture,” says Francesco Paleari, who with Allegra Martin shot the apartment for the first time in decades for the book.
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
The airy kitchen features long countertops, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances.
While Kille didn't get a separate bedroom, MR Studio was able to fit in a California king-sized bed into the space, complete with its own integrated curtains for privacy.
A new carport was constructed to accommodate a ramp on the interior.
The exterior was kept mostly the same, with wood siding throughout.
At the heart of the home is a bright family room offering unobstructed water views through a large sliding door and picture windows. Clerestory windows illuminate the beamed ceiling.
Furnished with vintage Eames chairs, a second-hand sofa, and pendants and tables designed by Nathalie, the space is kept purposefully casual. She painstakingly mixed and tested the paint for the mustard-yellow walls herself—15 times—to match the hue of a Kvadrat textile.
