For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
The living room occupies the middle volume and has a cathedral ceiling. “It’s the largest room in the house and has the best views,” the husband says. “It’s where we entertain and encourage the kids to be with family.” Sliders open to the concrete terrace where they gathers every night to watch the sunset. The landscape is by Australian-American photographer Brooke Holm.
