SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by kay

Favorites

View 65 Photos
The living room features a Thataway Angled Sectional, Bumper ottomans by Blu Dot. The Drum Pouf Tray is by Softline Design Team for Design Within Reach and the Molded Plywood Lounge Chair by Charles and Ray Eames are from Herman Miller.
The living room features a Thataway Angled Sectional, Bumper ottomans by Blu Dot. The Drum Pouf Tray is by Softline Design Team for Design Within Reach and the Molded Plywood Lounge Chair by Charles and Ray Eames are from Herman Miller.
“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
Designed by architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon, the home centers on a soaring living/dining area with warm walnut flooring and large glass walls from Western Window Systems. A vintage Korean chest complements the neutral palette.
Designed by architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon, the home centers on a soaring living/dining area with warm walnut flooring and large glass walls from Western Window Systems. A vintage Korean chest complements the neutral palette.
The family shares some quiet time together on a Thataway Angled sectional and around a Bumper XL ottoman, both from Blu Dot. The Waldor rug from Feizy recalls a forest floor.
The family shares some quiet time together on a Thataway Angled sectional and around a Bumper XL ottoman, both from Blu Dot. The Waldor rug from Feizy recalls a forest floor.
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
A vintage-inspired sofa from Hudson’s Bay, a Canadian department store, sits across from a Fredericia Spanish armchair by Børge Mogensen, both positioned atop an Urban Outfitters rug.
A vintage-inspired sofa from Hudson’s Bay, a Canadian department store, sits across from a Fredericia Spanish armchair by Børge Mogensen, both positioned atop an Urban Outfitters rug.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
The lower level, which has a polished concrete floor and comfy Blue Dot sectional, is where the kids run around, do craft projects, and watch television. A plain barn door separates this area from the guest suite. There are also sliders that spill out into the yard.
The lower level, which has a polished concrete floor and comfy Blue Dot sectional, is where the kids run around, do craft projects, and watch television. A plain barn door separates this area from the guest suite. There are also sliders that spill out into the yard.
The living room occupies the middle volume and has a cathedral ceiling. “It’s the largest room in the house and has the best views,” the husband says. “It’s where we entertain and encourage the kids to be with family.” Sliders open to the concrete terrace where they gathers every night to watch the sunset. The landscape is by Australian-American photographer Brooke Holm.
The living room occupies the middle volume and has a cathedral ceiling. “It’s the largest room in the house and has the best views,” the husband says. “It’s where we entertain and encourage the kids to be with family.” Sliders open to the concrete terrace where they gathers every night to watch the sunset. The landscape is by Australian-American photographer Brooke Holm.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert

45 more saves