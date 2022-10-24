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Collection by Jason Krothe

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In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
Hektor is divided into four independent suits and a central communal area.
Hektor is divided into four independent suits and a central communal area.
Traditional houses in the area were built around a central patio raised above a cistern for temperature regulation. In Hektor, the cistern became a pool hidden from the harshest sunrays.
Traditional houses in the area were built around a central patio raised above a cistern for temperature regulation. In Hektor, the cistern became a pool hidden from the harshest sunrays.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
Above the main living room is a lofted space that can fit a set of twin mattresses for overnight guests (or Raul’s growing family).
Above the main living room is a lofted space that can fit a set of twin mattresses for overnight guests (or Raul’s growing family).
Casa Prisma by Smiljan Radić in Conguillío, Chile.
Casa Prisma by Smiljan Radić in Conguillío, Chile.
Isla Lebe by GAAA / Guillermo Acuña in Chiloé, Chile.
Isla Lebe by GAAA / Guillermo Acuña in Chiloé, Chile.
Cabañón by Susuka Architects in Santiago, Chile.
Cabañón by Susuka Architects in Santiago, Chile.
Casa en los Árboles by Max Núñez Arquitectos in Malalcahuello, Chile.
Casa en los Árboles by Max Núñez Arquitectos in Malalcahuello, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.

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