Ewing’s builder, John Lane, used a front-end loader to stack slabs of Indiana limestone for the house’s front steps. Each slab rested atop a layer of ice cubes, creating just enough clearance for the nylon straps to be pulled free. The slabs settled into place as the ice melted in the summer sun.
Columbus, Indiana, resident Nick Slabaugh tasked Chicago architect Grant Gibson with creating a low-cost home on a small lot near the city’s downtown. Its design references local architectural landmarks. Gibson says the building’s “low profile with a bulging roof element” recalls Eero Saarinen’s Irwin Union Bank, while the half-buried volume “is similar to Gunnar Birkerts’s Lincoln Elementary School.”
The historic home sits tucked away on a lush, shaded lot, just 45 minutes from Manhattan.
Perched in the hills above Silver Lake, the Lee Residence is the personal home of the founding principals of leeMundwiler Architects.
After: "We wanted to restore the missing components back to their 1890s original form, while inserting additive elements that would transform a schoolhouse with classrooms into a building for apartments and modern day living," says Brian Rome, the principal of Rome Office.
The entrance to home is defined by two Foo dogs, which are feng shui symbols of protection—and these dogs also give the home its name. The board-formed concrete of the main living wing has been left as is, creating a play of constantly changing shadows. Over time, weather will naturally soften these joints, and the look of the home will subtly evolve.
SPA AND OUTDOOR SHOWER - We could have saved a lot of time and effort by just plopping a hot tub out back near the outdoor shower and calling it good, but we wanted to show reverence for the Mojave and we designed it to be flush with the ground.
LIVING ROOM - The living room is framed by custom floor to ceiling shelves housing a collection of art, games and tchotchkes brought together for this house. There’s a hanging chair to take in the desert views.
EXTERIOR - Our ranch house sits on 9 acres of private boulders and has lots of outdoor living space and something to see from every window. It feels remote but has cell reception and is minutes away from town.
An Eames Aluminum Group chair and CB2 desk stand in the second-floor office
Beige Caesarstone panels wrap the doorways on the main floor, and also the counters in the kitchen.
Black trim frames the original brick of The Church House. The 850-pound bell in the bell tower also dates from the 19th century.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
