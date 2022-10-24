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The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
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