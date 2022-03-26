Favorites
A grille of walnut slats, designed by Syme and made by the local millworkers MCM, delineates the edge of a new stair with open treads made of hot-rolled steel. Tall Bulthaup cabinets mark the edge of the dining area; Evans, a mechanical engineer, had them custom-made to conceal heating ducts that vent almost invisibly through the top edge.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
