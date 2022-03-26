Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Upon entering and progressing deeper into the home, expansive windows lining the living room reveal dramatic views of the rolling Pennsylavania hills. In the summer, the cantilever at the south protects the living room from direct sunlight.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
With its large covered porch and glazed walls, the Beaver Creek Cabin frames the forest like a picture.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
The dining table, set against the reeded glass panels of the front entrance, sits right outside the colorful kitchen.
The bright living room features hardwood floors and a beamed ceiling, as well as easy access to the deck.
Monochromatic Cloudy pattern.
The transformed facade features dark gray stained-masonry.
A grille of walnut slats, designed by Syme and made by the local millworkers MCM, delineates the edge of a new stair with open treads made of hot-rolled steel. Tall Bulthaup cabinets mark the edge of the dining area; Evans, a mechanical engineer, had them custom-made to conceal heating ducts that vent almost invisibly through the top edge.
The builders created new, more expansive decks for the cabin and employed larger windows from Marvin.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
