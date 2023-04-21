SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by maatrx

Favorites

View 20 Photos
Beyond the main structure, a series of sculptures trail off into a garden with terraced lawns and ponds.
Beyond the main structure, a series of sculptures trail off into a garden with terraced lawns and ponds.
The park includes a greenhouse embedded with a tile-lined passageway that leads to a massive atrium with a water feature and a stained-glass ceiling.
The park includes a greenhouse embedded with a tile-lined passageway that leads to a massive atrium with a water feature and a stained-glass ceiling.