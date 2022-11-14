Favorites
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
In Brad’s music studio, slanted hemlock ceilings enhance the acoustics, which were overseen by George Augspurger of Hollywood’s Sunset Sound fame. The floor is a 12-inch-thick floating concrete slab. A custom work table, designed by Colter and fabricated by Stephan Roggenbuck of Conscious Wood Work and David Wade, sits across from a Steinway grand. The amount of light in the studio is intentionally unorthodox. “I wanted to see the day change and feel a connection to the outside world,” says Brad.
