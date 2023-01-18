The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
Brass lights from Apparatus Studio provide extra lighting in the bathroom. The space is complete with Alexander Marchant sinks and faucet, hardware from Schoolhouse Electric and the same cabinetry seen throughout the rest of the loft.
The master bathroom is wrapped in tk tk.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
An onsen, or Japanese soaking tub, with a private garden abuts the master suite.
The master suite opens to a bathroom with soaking tubs that overlook south-facing views.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The thoughtful incorporation of simple joinery details and lighting highlight the quality of materials. The light fixtures were custom-designed by Studio PCH and made in Guadalajara.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.