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Collection by Elizabeth Keller

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Floor Plan of Sterling Townhouse by READ Architecture Design
Floor Plan of Sterling Townhouse by READ Architecture Design
Serge tends to the Stûv woodburning stove in the dining area as Luisa looks on. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The corner is the family’s favorite gathering spot—“a contemporary cave for three,” says Serge. Luisa’s module, with its cactus-lined terrace, is visible through the glass wall. </span>
The corner is the family’s favorite gathering spot—“a contemporary cave for three,” says Serge. Luisa’s module, with its cactus-lined terrace, is visible through the glass wall.