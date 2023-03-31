SubscribeSign In
While much of the non-water-facing side of the main house includes few windows, the living room acts as a glowing beacon.
A custom maple table by Duff & Co. serves as a work-from-home hub or a place for the family to gather around and work on a puzzle—that isn't the kitchen table. The south-facing nook gets plenty of natural light, even on the gloomiest of Pacific Northwest days.
From the sky
Ensuite Bathroom 3
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
A hallway extending from the kitchen leads to the main structure's three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Clerestory windows illuminate the space from above.
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives.
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives