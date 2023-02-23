SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by David Wesch

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Floor Plan of Siosi House by Siosi
Floor Plan of Siosi House by Siosi
The kitchen opens to a cozy living area located in the shell of the original home.
The kitchen opens to a cozy living area located in the shell of the original home.
In the bathroom, the vanity base is an early 20th century English two-drawer side table and the storage is provided by a rustic brown-painted bucket bench shelf circa 1930.
In the bathroom, the vanity base is an early 20th century English two-drawer side table and the storage is provided by a rustic brown-painted bucket bench shelf circa 1930.