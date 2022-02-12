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Collection by Kittie Perryman

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While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
The steep slope necessitated careful attention to waterproofing and drainage.
The steep slope necessitated careful attention to waterproofing and drainage.
The fjord just beyond the garden is perfect for paddleboarding, snorkeling, and cold-water swimming.
The fjord just beyond the garden is perfect for paddleboarding, snorkeling, and cold-water swimming.
More than 60 bird species have been recorded from the property, including oystercatchers, golden eagles, and puffins.
More than 60 bird species have been recorded from the property, including oystercatchers, golden eagles, and puffins.
The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
Before: The team wanted to create more connection with the generous yard on the one-acre lot.
Before: The team wanted to create more connection with the generous yard on the one-acre lot.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
The primary bedroom windows frame up-close views of the boulders on the site.
The primary bedroom windows frame up-close views of the boulders on the site.
In India, the Australian NGO The Anganwadi Project completed this school, named Harivillu 1, in 2019. According to the group, “a double layer roof construction... reduces heat penetration into the class and encourages passive ventilation.”
In India, the Australian NGO The Anganwadi Project completed this school, named Harivillu 1, in 2019. According to the group, “a double layer roof construction... reduces heat penetration into the class and encourages passive ventilation.”
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
Floor Plan of Oak Cliff Casita by Best Practice Architecture
Floor Plan of Oak Cliff Casita by Best Practice Architecture

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