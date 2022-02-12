The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
A wooden deck bordered by landscaping lies between the bedroom and the living area.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
ILVE Nostalgie II 60” Dual Fuel Range in antique white with brass trim
Floor plan of Raintree Home by Studio UF+O
Floor Plan of Le Stalle by Pedro y Juana
In 2020, architects Elle Gerdeman and Kyle Coburn purchased a single-bay loft in a former light bulb factory in East Boston.
Dabito says he had to get creative to maximize the home’s small plot of land. The entire bottom floor is dedicated to entertaining, with two bedrooms upstairs.
Floor plan of 834 Mibu by Imamura Architects
Set atop a commercial building, this open-plan apartment has a huge terrace with panoramic views of New York City.
Energy-efficient features have been woven into the home, including a passive solar design, mini-split heating and cooling, and a well-insulated envelope.
Floor plan of Palapa Concreta by Lasala & Lasala