SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ann Marie Merz

Favorites

View 22 Photos
Floor Plan of Weekend Cottage by Radar Arkitektur
Floor Plan of Weekend Cottage by Radar Arkitektur
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
Almost all of the interior wooden features were custom-made by 56 North Kitchens in an oak laminate that was commissioned for the Stephens’ design.
Almost all of the interior wooden features were custom-made by 56 North Kitchens in an oak laminate that was commissioned for the Stephens’ design.
Floor plan of Sommarhus by Nordais Architecture
Floor plan of Sommarhus by Nordais Architecture
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
Lycos House's three levels and mezzanines are connected by a geometric green steel staircase custom designed by Atelier Manus.
Lycos House's three levels and mezzanines are connected by a geometric green steel staircase custom designed by Atelier Manus.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The cabin lit up at night.
The cabin lit up at night.
All the doors slide instead of swing. “The doors are just part of the wall when they open,” says Sævarsson. “It’s a joy for me that the carpenters made it happen.”
All the doors slide instead of swing. “The doors are just part of the wall when they open,” says Sævarsson. “It’s a joy for me that the carpenters made it happen.”
Floor plan of Pritchard Residence by Woodhull
Floor plan of Pritchard Residence by Woodhull
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.
The detached studio sits steps from the main house and is dressed in a similar aesthetic.
The detached studio sits steps from the main house and is dressed in a similar aesthetic.
The front of the compact ADU has a small patio that extends the living space outdoors.
The front of the compact ADU has a small patio that extends the living space outdoors.

2 more saves