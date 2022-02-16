Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Ann Marie Merz
Favorites
View
22
Photos
Floor Plan of Weekend Cottage by Radar Arkitektur
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
Almost all of the interior wooden features were custom-made by 56 North Kitchens in an oak laminate that was commissioned for the Stephens’ design.
Floor plan of Sommarhus by Nordais Architecture
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
Lycos House's three levels and mezzanines are connected by a geometric green steel staircase custom designed by Atelier Manus.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The cabin lit up at night.
All the doors slide instead of swing. “The doors are just part of the wall when they open,” says Sævarsson. “It’s a joy for me that the carpenters made it happen.”
Floor plan of Pritchard Residence by Woodhull
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.
The detached studio sits steps from the main house and is dressed in a similar aesthetic.
The front of the compact ADU has a small patio that extends the living space outdoors.
View More
2
more
saves
Share