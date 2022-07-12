Dwell House
Collection by
Christina
Favorites
14
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
A place to be in each other’s company, sliding doors frame views of the setting sun over the estuary
The regions pastural heritage was a key influence, with the architecture taking form from the historic slatted barns that dot the landscape along the road into town
Charcoal cladding providing a distinct contrast
Abutting a costal reserve, the property has uninterrupted views of the Snowy River and surrounding wetlands
The exposed timber ceiling brings texture to the light walls in the main living space
Bedroom mezzanine with view over city.
The concrete slabs in the garden were made out of the left-over polished concrete flooring inside the home, which otherwise would have been thrown away.
