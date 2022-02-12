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Collection by Sarah Drake

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The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.
The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
The entry has a cubby for Roberta’s shoes and a branch-shaped grab bar made of bronze by British designer Phillip Watts.
The entry has a cubby for Roberta’s shoes and a branch-shaped grab bar made of bronze by British designer Phillip Watts.
“Locher's house has been a ruin for the last 30 years, and I've always loved it when I've driven by,” says Thomas. “The large window in the studio especially has a wow-effect.” During the renovation, Thomas converted the studio into an open-plan living and dining room, with three dining tables combined to create an enormous table for entertaining guests. The chairs are by Norman Cherner, and the chandeliers above the table are a rare design by Vilhelm Lauritzen.
“Locher's house has been a ruin for the last 30 years, and I've always loved it when I've driven by,” says Thomas. “The large window in the studio especially has a wow-effect.” During the renovation, Thomas converted the studio into an open-plan living and dining room, with three dining tables combined to create an enormous table for entertaining guests. The chairs are by Norman Cherner, and the chandeliers above the table are a rare design by Vilhelm Lauritzen.
The couple spent $6,765 on Bisazza tile in the bathroom and alley-facing exterior.
The couple spent $6,765 on Bisazza tile in the bathroom and alley-facing exterior.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
A second, more casual living area used as a family room -- complete with sculptural furniture -- was added to the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glazing brings in tons of natural light and allows for a direct connection to the outdoors.
A second, more casual living area used as a family room -- complete with sculptural furniture -- was added to the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glazing brings in tons of natural light and allows for a direct connection to the outdoors.
The home’s namesake is a 26-foot-tall shade structure called a ramada. The name derives from the Spanish word for ‘branches,’ and it’s a regional construction technique mastered by the Tohono O'odha tribe. A total of 20 Douglas fir telephone poles support the 2 x 4 lattice canopy, which provides shade and casts dramatic shadows across the white, mortar-washed slump blocks.
The home’s namesake is a 26-foot-tall shade structure called a ramada. The name derives from the Spanish word for ‘branches,’ and it’s a regional construction technique mastered by the Tohono O'odha tribe. A total of 20 Douglas fir telephone poles support the 2 x 4 lattice canopy, which provides shade and casts dramatic shadows across the white, mortar-washed slump blocks.
There’s also a powder room tucked behind a discreet door.
There’s also a powder room tucked behind a discreet door.
While the previous addition was a stand-alone structure, the new addition is connected to the main house via a covered walkway.
While the previous addition was a stand-alone structure, the new addition is connected to the main house via a covered walkway.
After: The U-shaped kitchen has MDF cabinetry and shelving, and two sinks allow the homeowners to undergo multiple tasks at once (washing vegetables, thawing frozen items, filling pots). A light well over the open shelving helps brighten the room.
After: The U-shaped kitchen has MDF cabinetry and shelving, and two sinks allow the homeowners to undergo multiple tasks at once (washing vegetables, thawing frozen items, filling pots). A light well over the open shelving helps brighten the room.
The house still fits with the eclectic style of the neighborhood, but details such as Japanese-inspired siding on the second level and simpler lines on the porch elements make it feel modern.
The house still fits with the eclectic style of the neighborhood, but details such as Japanese-inspired siding on the second level and simpler lines on the porch elements make it feel modern.
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
The sweeping lines of the stairs creates a sculptural focus point within the home. The bar cart beneath is accessories with a Louis Poulsen PH Glass Table Lamp.
The sweeping lines of the stairs creates a sculptural focus point within the home. The bar cart beneath is accessories with a Louis Poulsen PH Glass Table Lamp.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.

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