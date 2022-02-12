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Collection by Sam Fouse

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Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
New retaining walls and landscaping help to further harmonize the stepped areas.
New retaining walls and landscaping help to further harmonize the stepped areas.
Clear Oaks Residence is nearly hidden by the landscape, which makes this home a true retreat from the hubbub of the city. A Genesis GV80 sits surrounded by lush landscaping. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Clear Oaks Residence is nearly hidden by the landscape, which makes this home a true retreat from the hubbub of the city. A Genesis GV80 sits surrounded by lush landscaping. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.

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