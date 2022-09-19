Dyer squared-off the bay window to gain space inside the kitchen, making sure to add windows that seamlessly fit with the existing units.
Before: The house was built in 1902, in anticipation of the world’s fair held in Portland in 1905.
Living room looking towards entry and stairs to the floor above.
Dyer allocated the entry to the niche, saving and reinstalling the woodwork. It frames a beckoning view of the kitchen, as well as the striking new windows over the sink.
A cluster of spaces once considered "back of house" are given new life as an open concept great-room.
Re-energized finishes combine with modern touches to redefine the feel of this charming Victorian house.
The second floor living room has a large south facing bay window that spills natural light deep into the home. In this room, all walls and trim were painted dark gray and new wood floors are stained in a medium tone.