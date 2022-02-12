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Collection by Lilly Szulc

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Custom furniture by Ring can be found throughout the compound, including the built-in breakfast nook in the main house.
Custom furniture by Ring can be found throughout the compound, including the built-in breakfast nook in the main house.
Set in Gardiner, New York, the home presents a peaceful retreat all while being just an hour and a half from Manhattan.
Set in Gardiner, New York, the home presents a peaceful retreat all while being just an hour and a half from Manhattan.
The home is perched on a tree-peppered, five-acre lot, just minutes from the charming village of Langley on Whidbey Island.
The home is perched on a tree-peppered, five-acre lot, just minutes from the charming village of Langley on Whidbey Island.
Known as the Sleeve House, the 2,500-square-foot residence was designed to appear as a smaller volume sliding into a larger one.
Known as the Sleeve House, the 2,500-square-foot residence was designed to appear as a smaller volume sliding into a larger one.
When it rains, the water cascades from the eaves in space that truly allows for the enjoyment of the shifting seasons.
When it rains, the water cascades from the eaves in space that truly allows for the enjoyment of the shifting seasons.
“Almost every evening, there is a spectacular sunset over Mobile Bay, and Fay oriented the spaces in the home so you can see the sunlight streaming in all over the house.”
“Almost every evening, there is a spectacular sunset over Mobile Bay, and Fay oriented the spaces in the home so you can see the sunlight streaming in all over the house.”
The dining room retains its floor-to-ceiling glass, and now there’s a small “desert garden” in the corner, made by cutting out a section of concrete. The sea urchin chandelier is by Dutton Brown.
The dining room retains its floor-to-ceiling glass, and now there’s a small “desert garden” in the corner, made by cutting out a section of concrete. The sea urchin chandelier is by Dutton Brown.
Sleek Italian porcelain wood-grained tile flooring, like that in the office, is found throughout the building.
Sleek Italian porcelain wood-grained tile flooring, like that in the office, is found throughout the building.
Light-hued timber lines the walls and ceiling in the kitchen, contrasting with the white cabinetry.
Light-hued timber lines the walls and ceiling in the kitchen, contrasting with the white cabinetry.
An undulating glass wall encases the living areas and offers direct views of the backyard oasis.
An undulating glass wall encases the living areas and offers direct views of the backyard oasis.
A wide deck spans the entire front facade of the geodesic dome house, offering plenty of space for residents and guests to gather and enjoy the secluded, natural setting.
A wide deck spans the entire front facade of the geodesic dome house, offering plenty of space for residents and guests to gather and enjoy the secluded, natural setting.

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