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Collection by Diane leach

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Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.
Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.
The moment Jussi-Pekka saw the view, he knew he had found the right site. The had been listed for €79,000, but I managed to get it for €20,000. That gave me the flexibility to build exactly what I wanted.
The moment Jussi-Pekka saw the view, he knew he had found the right site. The had been listed for €79,000, but I managed to get it for €20,000. That gave me the flexibility to build exactly what I wanted.
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
The fireplace is "mostly decorative
The fireplace is "mostly decorative
The kitchen cabinets are from IKEA and the layout—which takes up most of the space in the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">mökki—is by Jussi-Pekka</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. "Since I love cooking and am quite tall, I designed the kitchen island to be slightly taller than a standard one,
mökki—is by Jussi-Pekka
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The sauna features a traditional wood-burning sauna stove. "Until the final days of his life, my grandfather had a wood-burning sauna stove,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The sauna features a traditional wood-burning sauna stove. "Until the final days of his life, my grandfather had a wood-burning sauna stove,
The guest bedroom is located in the sauna building. "Even though the sauna building doesn’t have running water or its own bathroom, there’s always a line of people eager to use the space every summer,
The guest bedroom is located in the sauna building. "Even though the sauna building doesn’t have running water or its own bathroom, there’s always a line of people eager to use the space every summer,
Floor Plan of Mökki and Sauna by Kontio
Floor Plan of Mökki and Sauna by Kontio
The Pardee House in Midland is an example of Dow's work with the unit blocks that would define much of his early career.
The Pardee House in Midland is an example of Dow's work with the unit blocks that would define much of his early career.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
The hallway is full of art and knickknacks that Julie's daughter made.
The hallway is full of art and knickknacks that Julie's daughter made.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.
The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.
Color-blocked pink walls echo the stair railing.
Color-blocked pink walls echo the stair railing.

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