Designed to accommodate virtually any user, the bathroom comprises two separate areas—one for bathing and showering, and one with a toilet, vanity, and touchscreen smart mirror. A closed-loop water recycling system in the shower cuts down on water usage by 90 percent compared to standard showers.
other side of guest bathroom
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The shower is clad with a playful, abstract array of white, gold, and black tiles.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
Master Bath
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
The bathroom was outfitted with a custom sink optimized for the tiny space.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
