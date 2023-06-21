SubscribeSign In
Bath time is never dull for the couple’s two young children, thanks to bright orange Interni tiles by Domus.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Kids bathroom with Stars
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
