In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
The wall beneath the stairs holds hidden storage, including an Enomatic wine dispenser and Sub-Zero refrigerated drawers.
“Radar” floor tile from Clé Tile meets white field tile from Bedrosians on the wall.
In the master bathroom, a matte Ove tub from Wetstyle is one of Maca’s favorite getaways. The angle of the custom window, designed with a minimal frame to maximize the view, mimics the roofline.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
The minimalist bathroom boasts Cararra marble surfaces, Hansgrohe faucets and shower fixtures, and a skylight by Velux.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.